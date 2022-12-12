ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,327 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 1.22% of Cannae worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 20.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cannae by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cannae by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cannae by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE:CNNE opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

