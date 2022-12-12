ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 28,755 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Bunge worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

