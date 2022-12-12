F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 1,849,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

