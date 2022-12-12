Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 25,880 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,846 call options.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 52.5 %

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738,577. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Separately, Benchmark lowered Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.