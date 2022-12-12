FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $184.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.92.

Shares of FDX opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.15. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

