Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $420.45 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Fei USD has a market cap of $420.45 million and $579,245.56 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00044973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00238986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99025243 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,387,030.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.