Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $72.53 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $72.53 million and approximately $45.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024420 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005049 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

