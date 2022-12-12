Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,068 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 410.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,801,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,192,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.87. 317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,066. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

