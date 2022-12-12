Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $32.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.