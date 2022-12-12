Financial Comparison: Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Bancorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.19 $13.56 million $1.73 13.01

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HMN Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 18.20% 7.68% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Security Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats Security Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

