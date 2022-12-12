First Command Bank Has $83.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.1% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,093,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.85. 16,429,735 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05.

