First Command Bank Has $928,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,919. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.