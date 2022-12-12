First Command Bank Purchases 767 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Command Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,396,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

