First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Joseph from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.90.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$32.68 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$22.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.