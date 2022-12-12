First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 869.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 150,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.