First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 76,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

