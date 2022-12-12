First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,748. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
