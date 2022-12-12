First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFEM remained flat at $52.45 on Monday. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.612 per share. This represents a $6.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

