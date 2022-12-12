First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $44.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,272. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,742,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,396 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.