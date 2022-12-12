First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $44.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,272. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.