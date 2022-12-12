Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 62.3% in November

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the November 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
