FlatQube 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,252.20 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00010639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $27.13 million and approximately $5,252.20 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,707 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.82353906 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,666.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

