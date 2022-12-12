FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 10,220.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 329,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.

