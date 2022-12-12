Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,558 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,543,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

