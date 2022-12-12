Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,972,878.40 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 92,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Jo Natauri sold 120,500 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Jo Natauri sold 22,644 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.
- On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.
Flywire Price Performance
Flywire stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 1,016,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
