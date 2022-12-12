Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,972,878.40 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 92,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jo Natauri sold 120,500 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jo Natauri sold 22,644 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 1,016,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.