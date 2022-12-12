Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Fortive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

