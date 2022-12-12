Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

FMANF remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 43,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,746. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

