Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
FMANF remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 43,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,746. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
