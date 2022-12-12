Frontier 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $1.79 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Frontier

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

