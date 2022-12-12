FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.