FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 242.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 467,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 67,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

