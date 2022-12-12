FTX Token Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00008932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $500.10 million and $13.46 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

