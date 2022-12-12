Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

FLGT stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 74.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Pavadi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

