Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
FLGT stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55.
Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 74.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Pavadi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
