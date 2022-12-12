G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,880.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024462 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005106 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000155 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

