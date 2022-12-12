Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 709.7% in November

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 709.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GLPEY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
