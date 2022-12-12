Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 709.7% in November

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 709.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.74) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.