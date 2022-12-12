Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 709.7% in November

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 709.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.74) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.