Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $87.55 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $137.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Games Workshop Group from GBX 9,700 ($119.00) to GBX 8,700 ($106.74) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

