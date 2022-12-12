GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.43. GAP shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 39,691 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 104.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in GAP by 50.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 59,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.