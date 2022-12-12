Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,897,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,032,000 after buying an additional 925,363 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 293,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.