Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $325.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

