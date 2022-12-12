Gateway Protocol (GWP) One Day Volume Reaches $449,932.48

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00014961 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.98 million and $449,932.48 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.51911787 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $462,986.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

