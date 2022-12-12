GATX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $109.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 23.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in GATX by 23.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.