Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE GXE opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$110,187.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares in the company, valued at C$1,287,448.98. In other news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$110,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,287,448.98. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,572,169.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,388 shares of company stock worth $18,570 and have sold 1,433,056 shares worth $1,805,603.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

