General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.81. 1,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24.

Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

