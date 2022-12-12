General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,297. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

