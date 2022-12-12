Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $470.50

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $470.50 and last traded at $453.00, with a volume of 10003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $452.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.96.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

