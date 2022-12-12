Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.69-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

