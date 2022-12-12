Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in November

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Genus Price Performance

OTCMKTS GENSF remained flat at $37.00 on Monday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

