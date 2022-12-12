Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in November

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Genus Price Performance
OTCMKTS GENSF remained flat at $37.00 on Monday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.
Genus Company Profile
