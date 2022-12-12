George Weston Limited (WN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

George Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$178.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$179.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240. In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $49,460 and sold 35,732 shares worth $5,893,821.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

George Weston Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

