Gifto (GTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.25 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and $22.25 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.63 or 0.05254007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00508813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.16 or 0.30147410 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.