Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,670. Global Helium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

