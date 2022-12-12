Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,670. Global Helium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Global Helium Company Profile
