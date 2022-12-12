Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 26,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 114,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $158,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.