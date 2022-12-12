Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
TSE:GWR opened at C$18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.58 million and a PE ratio of 62.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.70 and a 12 month high of C$22.58.
About Global Water Resources
